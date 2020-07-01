The benefits and shortcomings of rural jobs scheme

The scheme is often viewed as a means for employment in rural areas during the lean period of agricultural activity. Therefore, demand for work generally peaks in May-June, before it declines during the main kharif cropping season. Currently, the demand is even higher, since it is not just the landless agricultural labourers, but also migrants seeking work. In order to gainfully employ the home-bound workers, the scheme would have to expand its scope in terms of projects and offer jobs beyond the 100-day mark because even if the workers wish to go back to cities, those jobs will not be available anytime soon.