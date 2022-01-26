'Best possible': Andhra Governor backs pay revision while employees protest

'Best possible': Andhra Governor backs pay revision while employees protest1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
- Lakhs of state employees have been protesting demanding that the government immediately withdraw the pay revision orders, issued on January 17
Pay revision: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday said that the recent pay revision offered to the employees was “the best possible" as the government had to balance the welfare of poor and different sections of people.
His statement came in the backdrop of the indefinite strike call given by the state employees, teachers and pensioners over implementation of the new scales of pay.
Today, after unfurling the National Flag on Republic Day, the Governor urged the agitating employees and said “let nothing come between the government and its employees."
He further said that in spite of Covid-induced economic distress, the state government is implementing the 11th Pay Revision Commission which is going to put an additional financial burden of ₹10, 247 crore on the government’s exchequer.
"Despite the revenue deficit due to bifurcation of the state and decrease in state’s own resources due to Covid pandemic, the government with dedicated commitment to the welfare of employees has given best PRC possible in the present circumstances," the Governor added.
In addition, Andhra was the only government in the entire country to increase the retirement age of its employees to 62 years, he said.
For the past few days, lakhs of state employees have been protesting demanding that the government immediately withdraw the pay revision orders, issued on January 17, as they were 'detrimental' to their interests and resulted in unprecedented cut in wages.
The joint committee of employees, teachers and pensioners has served a notice for launching an indefinite strike from February 7.
With inputs from PTI
