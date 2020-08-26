The big Bollywood power shuffle: How covid helped OTT change film business

With cinemas shut since the middle of March, box office and the ‘mass appeal’ of its biggest stars have effectively turned zero. It is too early to tell the long-term implications of the pandemic and whether things will ever go back to the way they were. But there are a few repercussions staring the industry in the face. For one, as studios deal with limited cash flows and want to invest as much as they can in big cinematic experiences to bring people back to theatres, A-list male stars who took away nearly 50-60% of the production budget of movies, sometimes to the tune of Rs. 80 crore, will have to look at cuts of around 25%.