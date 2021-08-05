Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Thursday said that the central government was not capable of generating supply of vaccines for the entire country. He said the country has not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation.

"The biggest problem is that Centre is not capable of generating supply of vaccines for the country. If there were enough vaccines, these claims wouldn't have arisen. We have not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation," he said during Global Advisory Board organised by the West Bengal government.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that Gujarat, UP, Karnataka have received enough amount of Covid vaccines. "I don't discriminate among people. Bengal has received fewer vaccines as per its density of population. I would request the Centre and appeal PM not to discriminate among states," she said.

Currently, the Centre government procures vaccines and distribute them to the states. In a statement, the Ministry of Health today said that more than 51.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 7,53,620 doses are in the pipeline.

"Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses. More than 2.69 Cr (2,69,06,624) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry said.

On 20th July, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed said that Bharat Biotech would supply 3.5 crore doses of its Covid vaccine — Covaxin — in August. He said the Centre was getting 11-12 crore doses of Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine per month.

Addressing the issue of shortage of vaccines reported by few states, the minister said that the state were given vaccine availability projections 15 days in advance and it was their responsibility to plan inoculation accordingly. He also said that a trial for vaccines for children is under way.





