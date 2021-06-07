The BJP needs to reconsider its NRC agenda

In Assam, where the NRC has been a burning issue much before these elections, many BJP voters support the NRC but there is discontent over the way it was carried out, with claims about both wrongful exclusions and inclusions in the final list. The CAA evokes widespread opposition in the state, which saw massive protests against the law after it was implemented in 2019. BJP managed to win Assam but the elections also saw a leading light of the anti-CAA protests, Akhil Gogoi, win from the historic Sibasagar constituency despite being in jail.

