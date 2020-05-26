The bloopers CEOs made at home during lockdown

When the lockdown was extended for the third time, Anand Makhija, founder of TheCultureKo, was worried about his bevarage startup’s future and whether they’d have enough cash to ride out the downturn and the drop in demand. Then he broke his spectacles. The 22-year-old says that’s the worst thing to have happened to him during the lockdown, discounting all the work pressure. “I have very high power so I can’t read anything or even watch TV and I have a constant headache," he says. He’s ordered a pair online and is has been waiting for more than 20 days for it.