Mint Primer: India-Canada standoff: How it's shaping bilateral ties

2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:50 PM IST Sumant Banerji

From tourism to education, imports of lentils and exports of smartphones, India has had long-standing friendly ties with Canada

In the event of any further deterioration in India-Canada relations, the impact will almost certainly be on students from India studying in Canadian universities.

From tourism to education, imports of lentils and exports of smartphones, India has had long-standing friendly ties with Canada. Investments by Canadians in Indian companies, too, are growing. India’s visa ban marks the latest episode in souring ties. Mint explains:

How many Canadians visit India every year?

In 2022, an estimated 277,291 foreign tourists landed from Canada in India. This makes the country the fifth largest source nation for tourists behind the US, Bangladesh, UK and Australia. The number of tourists from Canada has grown over three-fold from 2021, when only 80,437 tourists had come. However, this is still lower than the peak levels—before the pandemic nearly 352,000 Canadians visited India in 2019. Canada accounted for 4.5% of all foreign tourists arriving in the country in 2022, and these are the people directly impacted by the ban on visas by India.

Which industries could be impacted?

This is bad news for the aviation and hospitality industry in India, as the ban comes before the tourist season. More than half of annual foreign tourists in India come in the last three months of the year. December is when arrivals peak, overall, and so do foreign exchange earnings from tourism. While the ban does not apply to those who have secured visas, considering most of the bookings for December happen around the August-October period, this year would be partially washed out. At the same time, Canadian citizens who have already made plans to visit India are also likely to reconsider their travel plans.

Graphic: Mint

What is India’s bilateral trade with Canada worth?

The two countries have a relatively modest $8 billion trade that is almost split equally—India has a slight edge with exports of $4.1 billion as of 2022-23. Thriving trade requires business visas. While the current souring of relations is unlikely to impact trade ties directly, it has already resulted in a pause in negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

What could be the impact on education?

In the event of any further deterioration in relations, the impact will almost certainly be on students from India studying in Canadian universities. There are an estimated 320,000 students from India in Canada, and in 2022, 226,000 of the 550,000 students who landed on Canadian shores for higher education were Indians. This forms the bulwark of India-Canada ties with the academic institutions there benefitting significantly from Indian students. As such, it is unlikely Canada will retaliate against India’s visa ban.

Could Canadian investment be hit?

There are over 600 Canadian firms with a presence in India, but overall, the foreign direct investment totals just $3.6 billion. But of late, Canadian pension funds have been active with investments in companies like Wipro, Infosys, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and startups like Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa and Delhivery. Canadian funds have sunk in over 1 trillion in Indian companies in the last few years. These could dry up if relations don’t normalize soon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sumant Banerji

I have over 17 years of reporting experience with stints in diverse newsrooms such as Business Standard, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Business Today and more recently ETAuto. My expertise lies in corporate reportage, and as part of the Mint long-form team I would try to bolster corporate coverage for the newspaper. I have a soft corner for automobiles, which I consider as my first love. I also feel strongly about climate change and am eager to chronicle how a growing economy like India balances the need for growth with its climate commitments.
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 12:01 AM IST
