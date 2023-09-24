Mint Primer: India-Canada standoff: How it's shaping bilateral ties

Which industries could be impacted?

This is bad news for the aviation and hospitality industry in India, as the ban comes before the tourist season. More than half of annual foreign tourists in India come in the last three months of the year. December is when arrivals peak, overall, and so do foreign exchange earnings from tourism. While the ban does not apply to those who have secured visas, considering most of the bookings for December happen around the August-October period, this year would be partially washed out. At the same time, Canadian citizens who have already made plans to visit India are also likely to reconsider their travel plans.