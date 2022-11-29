The causes and consequences of falling inflation

In October, the consumer price index (CPI) dipped to a three-month low of 6.77%, while wholesale price index (WPI) inflation, which has been in double digits for over a year and half, dropped to a 19-month low of 8.39%. For quite some time, inflationary pressures have been increasing in India as well as across the world, worrying policymakers. International Monetary Fund forecasts global inflation to rise from 4.7% in 2021 to 8.8% in 2022 but decline to 4.1% in 2024. The Reserve Bank of India’s September 2022 projections for the country have pegged CPI inflation at 6.7% in FY23.