The Centre still has room to fight on taxation front

Direct taxes are considered more equitable and pro-poor than indirect taxes, as they are directly levied on incomes. Higher the income, higher the tax, thus taking care of the poor who are either outside the tax bracket or pay very little in taxes. Increasing taxes is essentially, not a popular idea, particularly in times like these, when people have had to take salary cuts due to looming crisis. Higher taxes are even more unpopular with the common man as they have few avenues to escape tax, unlike corporates, which have various instruments in their capacity to lower their tax outgo, or enjoy various taxation benefits.