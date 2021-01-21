The changing face of hindi film entrepreneurs

Rocket Singh and Band Baaja Baarat are cut from the same cloth—and not just because both are produced by Yash Raj Films. The startup frenzy had kicked off by this time, and the films capture that early excitement and desire to rewrite the rules of the game. Both films argue success will come from going small, local, personal. The protagonists in both films start off in traditional corporate setups but find them soulless and inattentive to the consumers’ needs. In both films, it’s the softer emotions that get them into trouble—Harpreet’s moral compass, Bittu and Shruti’s feelings for each other. The films are a reminder of the heady days of the startup boom, when everything centred around people—“your colleagues, your customers", in Harpreet’s words.

