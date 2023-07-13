Why more young people are employable today

While the pandemic catalysed job opportunities for students of biosciences, math is increasingly seen as the new engineering. Math, along with statistics and computing, has become the foundation of analytics—including health analytics, climate analytics, risk and fraud analytics, people analytics, and sales analytics. This has resulted in massive, high-value job opportunities for students pursuing math and statistics. A case in point is the average salary for MSc graduates in data science at Chennai Mathematical Institute. It has gone up from ₹9 lakh to over ₹21 lakh in about three years, with the highest salary at over ₹45 lakh per annum.