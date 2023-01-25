In a scene straight out of sci-fi movies, flying bikes are now a very real mode of transportation. Businessman Anand Mahindra posted a video of the world's first such vehicle - introduced in the US towards the end of last year by a Japanese startup - on Wednesday. He also wondered if the new vehicle would soon find a place in filmy chase sequences.

“A flying bike from a Japanese startup. Will cost around $800K in the US. I suspect it will be used mainly by police forces around the world; leading to some interesting new chase sequences in movies…" he tweeted.

The Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson's post prompted a flurry of responses, with several Twitter users stressing the need for flying bikes to combat traffic woes in metro cities.

“Already looking like it's straight out of a movie," marvelled one user.

“Already imagined a chase sequence with this in Mumbai, unfortunately could see most of the officers ending up dangling on those broadband cables," read a somewhat more grim post. Others joked that this was the only solution to Mumbai and Bengaluru traffic.

“Shah Rukh Khan didn't see it, otherwise he would have used it in Pathaan," joked a third.

The hoverbike manufactured by AERQINS Technologies can fly for 40 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 62 miles per hour (100 kph). It is already on sale in Japan and company founder Shuhei Komatsu had previously announced plans to sell a smaller version in the US from this year.

While the massive price tag puts the vehicle well out of the average commuter's budget, Komatsu had said the company hoped to get the cost down to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)