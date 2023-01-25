'The chase sequences in movies…': Anand Mahindra marvels at video of world's first flying bike1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Businessman Anand Mahindra posted a video of the world's first such vehicle, and wondered if the new vehicle would soon find a place in filmy chase sequences. It was introduced in the US towards the end of last year by a Japanese startup.
In a scene straight out of sci-fi movies, flying bikes are now a very real mode of transportation. Businessman Anand Mahindra posted a video of the world's first such vehicle - introduced in the US towards the end of last year by a Japanese startup - on Wednesday. He also wondered if the new vehicle would soon find a place in filmy chase sequences.
