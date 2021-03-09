Subscribe
Home >News >India >The churn is on at the Kota factory

The churn is on at the Kota factory

In the last 10 months, the coaching industry has taken a huge hit. And the estimates are that this fiscal year is likely to result in a 30% contraction in the city’s economic fortunes.
10 min read . 09:35 PM IST Rakhee Roytalukdar

  • 2021 is looking like year zero for the coaching hub. Kota’s shifts signal what’s to come in India’s education space
  • The institutes that dot Kota are hoping that these unfolding changes will be for the better. They are desperate for a smooth landing after the upheavals caused by the pandemic.

KOTA/JAIPUR : Sitting inside a spacious office in one of Kota’s sprawling coaching complexes strewn with half-finished buildings, Manoj Sharma has been dreaming up startup ideas off late. “A startup to micro-analyse the academic and social performance of each student in Kota has been on my mind for some time," said Sharma, a top executive in the city’s multi-million-dollar entrance exam prep industry.

Kota’s educationists have always had an eye for business ventures. But 2020 has been a year unlike any other. When online education and edtech is the only game in town, what does a former industrial town that has laboriously built up a slew of massive coaching complexes do? Startup ideas are the flavour of the season.

