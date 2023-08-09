New Delhi: The Circle: Founders Club (FC), a business accelerator backed by Hunch Ventures,has collaborated with the Embassy of Israel in India to launch a program to empower early-stage startups in water tech and foster innovations that solve water-related problems in India.

The program “The Water Challenge" marks a critical milestone in India-Israel bilateral relations, fostering cooperation in the crucial domain of water technology.

The Israeli embassy and Circle FC will jointly scout and identify promising startups in the water tech domain and facilitate their growth. Selected startup founders will be part of a comprehensive accelerator program that includes mentorship and networking opportunities from both Indian and Israeli specialists in water technology.

Naor Gilon, said “This 3-month long acceleration programme is a promising opportunity for start-ups in the field of water to innovate, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions. This programme will include experts from Israel & India, and harness the power of innovation from both nations and address crucial water challenges of our time. I believe this will drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future. Together, Israel and India will lead the charge towards a brighter, water-secure future."

The program was formally launched on 3 August by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ambassador of Israel in India, Naor Gilon and the founder of Hunch Ventures and The Circle, Karanpal Singh, solidifying the commitment to accelerate the growth of water tech startups in India, read a joint statement by The Circle and the Embassy of Israel in India.

Karanpal Singh commented, “Israel is the global leader in water technologies and given India’s large population we are thrilled to work together towards sustainability and water security. Through this collaboration we will bring leading technologies to work with Indian companies to find domestic solutions."