Hunch Ventures-backed Circle FC, Israel tie up to address India’s water-related issues1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
The Israeli embassy and Circle FC will jointly scout and identify promising startups in the water tech domain and facilitate their growth.
New Delhi: The Circle: Founders Club (FC), a business accelerator backed by Hunch Ventures,has collaborated with the Embassy of Israel in India to launch a program to empower early-stage startups in water tech and foster innovations that solve water-related problems in India.