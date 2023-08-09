comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 14:15:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.7 1.89%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,391 0.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.15 -0.29%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 415.8 -0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Hunch Ventures-backed Circle FC, Israel tie up to address India’s water-related issues
Back

New Delhi: The Circle: Founders Club (FC), a business accelerator backed by Hunch Ventures,has collaborated with the Embassy of Israel in India to launch a program to empower early-stage startups in water tech and foster innovations that solve water-related problems in India.

The program “The Water Challenge" marks a critical milestone in India-Israel bilateral relations, fostering cooperation in the crucial domain of water technology.

The Israeli embassy and Circle FC will jointly scout and identify promising startups in the water tech domain and facilitate their growth. Selected startup founders will be part of a comprehensive accelerator program that includes mentorship and networking opportunities from both Indian and Israeli specialists in water technology.

Naor Gilon, said “This 3-month long acceleration programme is a promising opportunity for start-ups in the field of water to innovate, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions. This programme will include experts from Israel & India, and harness the power of innovation from both nations and address crucial water challenges of our time. I believe this will drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future. Together, Israel and India will lead the charge towards a brighter, water-secure future."

The program was formally launched on 3 August by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ambassador of Israel in India, Naor Gilon and the founder of Hunch Ventures and The Circle, Karanpal Singh, solidifying the commitment to accelerate the growth of water tech startups in India, read a joint statement by The Circle and the Embassy of Israel in India.

Karanpal Singh commented, “Israel is the global leader in water technologies and given India’s large population we are thrilled to work together towards sustainability and water security. Through this collaboration we will bring leading technologies to work with Indian companies to find domestic solutions."

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout