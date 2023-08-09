Hunch Ventures-backed Circle FC, Israel tie up to address India’s water-related issues

Naor Gilon, said “This 3-month long acceleration programme is a promising opportunity for start-ups in the field of water to innovate, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions. This programme will include experts from Israel & India, and harness the power of innovation from both nations and address crucial water challenges of our time. I believe this will drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future. Together, Israel and India will lead the charge towards a brighter, water-secure future."