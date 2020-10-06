The clamour for an urban jobs scheme grows louder

G . Mathivathanan, a senior bureaucrat in Odisha’s urban development department, has found himself in the middle of a large-scale social experiment since April. In response to the pandemic, Odisha decided to try something novel. It brought the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme ( MGNREGS ) to cities and towns.

The distinctive muster roll-based work assignment of MGNREGS remained, but the nature of public works changed, from digging wells and irrigation canals to building stormwater drains and maintaining urban parks. It was to be temporary, lasting until the end of September. However, on Monday, Odisha decided to extend it by six more months.

“Our thinking is this should become permanent. It is not necessarily just a covid thing," said Mathivathanan. “In Odisha, this will evolve into a permanent urban employment scheme," he said. “We strongly advocate a national programme, too. However, we cannot just keep waiting for the central government," he said.

The Indian government has been weighing the possibility of launching an urban jobs programme, without the ‘work guarantee’ feature that MGNREGS offers, since August 2019. “We made a presentation to the urban affairs ministry before the Prime Minister’s 2019 Independence Day address. They were considering various ideas," said Amit Basole, an economist with the Centre for Sustainable Employment at the Azim Premji University.

However, more than a year later, despite sketchy details of the plan slowly emerging, it is not under active consideration, said a senior official in the ministry. If and when it does get implemented, it will not be similar to MGNREGS, the official contended.

MGNREGS, which is the world’s largest rural jobs programme, has already been used by more than 86 million Indians in the first half of FY21, the highest-ever since the scheme’s launch in 2006.

With the pandemic hitting urban informal workers more than their rural counterparts, several states have decided to push ahead instead of waiting for cues from the Centre. Besides Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh have also announced similar urban work programmes. The schemes are modest in size as of now, with Odisha expected to spend about ₹200 crore this year. However, these trials could build pressure on the Centre, said Jean Dreze, a development economist at Ranchi University. “This is how the MGNREGS began too, as a drought relief scheme in one state (Maharashtra)," he said. Irrespective of the precise modalities, Dreze insists that the pandemic-hit urban labour market needs support and, in any case, there is work to be done in improving urban amenities and public spaces. “The only question is how to organize it," he said.

