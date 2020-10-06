The clamour for an urban jobs scheme grows louder

With the pandemic hitting urban informal workers more than their rural counterparts, several states have decided to push ahead instead of waiting for cues from the Centre. Besides Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh have also announced similar urban work programmes. The schemes are modest in size as of now, with Odisha expected to spend about ₹200 crore this year. However, these trials could build pressure on the Centre, said Jean Dreze, a development economist at Ranchi University. “This is how the MGNREGS began too, as a drought relief scheme in one state (Maharashtra)," he said. Irrespective of the precise modalities, Dreze insists that the pandemic-hit urban labour market needs support and, in any case, there is work to be done in improving urban amenities and public spaces. “The only question is how to organize it," he said.