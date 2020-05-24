The coming of age of e-health platforms

“One of the biggest challenges for any internet business is to get people to try their service, and then it’s up to the merit of the experience. This phase has enabled trial at a massive scale for us and for the ecosystem. It’s not just consumers that are moving online. The entire ecosystem—from doctors, hospitals, pharma companies, government—everyone clearly believes that digital health is a key part of the health delivery architecture of the country and it’s not just an add-on," 1mg’s Tandon said.