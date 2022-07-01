Sarbvir Singh, CEO of the firm said, “The overall low insurance penetration rate in India is a reflection of mostly uninsured or underinsured people. Our new campaign is humorous and hard-hitting in equal measures to create the maximum impact on the general consumer mindset of procrastination." Sai Narayan, senior director of brand and marketing of the firm added that the concept behind the campaign was to make consumers aware of the transience of life and the gravity of an unprecedented situation. “The humour element is intended to educate as well as entertain them at the same time. Tripathi is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry and his trademark style helps get our message across prudently among the masses." Hemant Misra, managing director of creative agency MagicCircle said, “Death is the only truth in our lives. For this campaign, we went beyond the fear of death to a fear that lives on even after death. The fear of being remembered as the person who robbed their family of happiness. That is not simply a crime but a ‘Ghor Paap’. That is the simple insight this campaign is based on."

