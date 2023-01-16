Stark contrast: growth stories of India, China

China scripted its story around manufacturing. In none of the 17 sectors tracked by the World Trade Organization did China’s global export share cross 10% in 1980. Even by 2000, it crossed 10% in just two sectors. But, this shot up to nine sectors by 2020, as it made large investments in domestic infrastructure. In none of the 17 sectors does India’s export share cross 10% even now. But there are pockets of strength, such as textiles, iron and steel, and food, where it has something to build on.

