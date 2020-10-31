The coronavirus pandemic was something as if heaven fell, says CJI Bobde

Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde on Saturday inaugurated 'Nyay Kaushal', an e-resource centre at the Judicial Officers Training Institute in Nagpur.

Speaking at the inauguration, CJI Bobde said that these facilities are a step in the direction to bridge this inequality. “I'm sure this movement will radiate across the country and this needs to be done on a war-footing as the inequality of lack of access to technology is still great," news agency ANI quoted the Chief Justice of India as saying.

On switching to virtual platform, Bobde said, “Switching to the virtual platform created a problem. While justice continued to be administered uninterruptedly, the access to it became technology-dependent, creating an obvious distinction between those who could afford technology and those who could not."

“But there is an old saying in law that let justice be done though the heavens may fall. I'm very proud to say that along with my colleagues, we have managed to ensure that the rule of law is maintained," the CJI added.

“We tried to let the SC function in a restricted way but realised it wasn't possible to safely continue court in that way... The pandemic was something as if heaven fell," Sharad Bobde said.

All you need to know about Nyay Kaushal

Nyay Kaushal would be the first e-resource centre in the country providing facility of e-filing of cases in the courts, according to a release by the registrar of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench.

"'Nyay Kaushal' E-resource centre will facilitate e- filling of cases in the Supreme court of India, any High Court in India and also the District Courts across the Country," it said.

