The cost of covid’s long shadow on India

India reported a 24% year-on-year fall in tuberculosis registrations last year, according to the India TB Report 2021. The country has already been battling under-reporting due to widespread stigma. The pandemic has now left a larger number of people outside the net, which makes prevention and eradication that much harder. India’s pre-pandemic aim was to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the global target date. With an estimated 2.64 million tuberculosis cases, India has the largest caseload globally.