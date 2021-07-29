When will children again witness the physical classroom and bid adieu to online classes? This common question is now on everyone's mind- be it, children, teachers or parents. Everyone is just hoping that things would be back to normal as it was in pre-Covid times. But since there is still no vaccine for the children, how will schools reopen? Will parents send their kids without being fully protected with a dose of vaccine?

Industrialist Anand Mahindra too is in favour of reopening of schools. "This is now critical. We need to focus on getting all schools reopened. ALL staff to get vaccinated on priority to facilitate this Reopening. Very simply, the country’s future is at stake…," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

Earlier, this week ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that once India starts reopening schools, it will be wise to begin with the primary section as children have a lower number of ace receptors to which virus attaches, making them much better at handling viral infections than adults.

He, however, stressed that for such a step to be considered, it must be ensured that school teachers and other support staff members are vaccinated.

"So, once India starts considering opening schools, it will be wise, to begin with, the primary schools. Also, we have to ensure that all support staff members, be it school bus drivers or teachers, are vaccinated," Bhargava had said.

Most of the schools in the country are shut for physical classes since March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, the schools are having regular online classes as per the schedule. While several states started partial reopening of schools for senior classes in October last year, but mostly online classes are going on for others.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya notified on Tuesday that the Centre is likely to start vaccination of children against the Covid-19 in August, news agency ANI reported. The health minister reportedly said this during a BJP parliamentary party meeting. PM Narendra Modi was also present at the meeting.

He had said, "We would likely begin vaccinating children from next month."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics