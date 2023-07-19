News
The crippling effect of a concentrated deluge
Summary
- It’s not just about how much rain, it’s also about when. The spell that wreaked havoc in North India last week was too much rain in short spans.
North India was battered by extreme rains over the last week, with the resulting floods and mudslides claiming dozens of lives, and delaying sowing in the main farming season. Over the first 13 days of July, the nine states and Union territories classified as the northern region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) together received almost 75% more rainfall than normal. Yet, more than the aggregate surplus, it was its concentration that exacerbated the damage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×