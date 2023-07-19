The crippling effect of a concentrated deluge

North India was battered by extreme rains over the last week, with the resulting floods and mudslides claiming dozens of lives, and delaying sowing in the main farming season. Over the first 13 days of July, the nine states and Union territories classified as the northern region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) together received almost 75% more rainfall than normal. Yet, more than the aggregate surplus, it was its concentration that exacerbated the damage.

While states and districts across North India saw rainfall much in excess of their long-term averages (1971 to 2020) for the nine days between 5 July and 13 July, the bulk of it was concentrated across a few hours (not necessarily successive). Hourly rainfall data from the IMD shows that between the midnight of 5 July and 11 pm of 13 July (a total of 205 hours for which data was available), 25% of the total rainfall recorded fell in just 21 hours and half the total rainfall in 51 hours. One-third of the rainfall in the nine-day period fell on 8 July and 9 July.

Besides exacting a toll on humans and property, the July deluge also posed questions on India’s farm output and farm incomes. A Mint report said the IMD had advised farmers to delay sowing key crops. According to government data, as of 14 July, area sown under rice was down 9.8% compared with last year. Sowing of pulses and oilseeds were down 16% and 10.4%, respectively, while that of coarse cereals was up by 16%.

View Full Image Monsoon rainfall hourly patterns

Long-term trend

As of 13 July, rainfall over North India was 75% above ‘normal’ rainfall for the period, that is the average from 1971 to 2020. While this implies that rainfall for the whole of July could be among the highest-ever recorded, this might not necessarily be the case. M. Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (under which the IMD falls), in an article in The Indian Express, noted that all seasonal rainfall in North India is concentrated within just 130-150 hours (not necessarily successive), with half the seasonal rainfall occurring in 30-40 hours. Thus, it’s possible that the current extreme spell could be followed by a dryer spell, lowering the total for the month as a whole.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that, on average, well over 60% of the normal rainfall in July falls in the second half of the month. Thus, even if the current month’s rainfall becomes more ‘normal’, it could still be one of the rainiest Julys in North India. Rainfall in North India in July since at least the 1990s has been much lower than in earlier decades.

The spike in July in North India was sudden. Rainfall for much of June was well below ‘normal’ for most of the region’s states, with the exception of Punjab. Himachal Pradesh, one of the states worst hit by the extreme rainfall, started the season in June with a deficit. By 5 July, it was registering a small overall surplus, of about 9%. The heavy rainfall the following week saw the state’s surplus cross 100%.

Deficit to surplus

That’s the trend for North India as a whole. The region went from a deficit in mid-June to a surplus in the second half of June, but one that reduced in quantum. Between 5 July and 10 July, that surplus shot up, before abating again.

The area with the heaviest surplus rainfall has been Western Rajasthan, with rainfall of over 200% above normal as of 12 July. Although Rajasthan has been less in the headlines than other states, four of the top 10 districts in the country with the highest surplus rainfall as of 12 July were from Rajasthan: Jalor, Pali, Sirohi and Barmer. In fact, West Rajasthan, in which three of these districts fall, has been one of the rainiest meteorological subdivisions this season. All 10 districts that fall within it have received surplus rainfall almost throughout the season, with minor shortfalls.

Eight of the top 10 districts running the highest surpluses over their respective long-term averages were located in North India, with the two exceptions being Kachchh in Gujarat and South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. The only area in North India that, despite the recent deluge, is still running an overall deficit is Eastern Uttar Pradesh, as most of the 42 districts that fall within it received no rainfall for the first two weeks of June. After the devastation of the past few days, how much rain North India receives in the remainder of July and the monsoon season will be tracked with interest.

