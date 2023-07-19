The crippling effect of a concentrated deluge

Long-term trend

As of 13 July, rainfall over North India was 75% above ‘normal’ rainfall for the period, that is the average from 1971 to 2020. While this implies that rainfall for the whole of July could be among the highest-ever recorded, this might not necessarily be the case. M. Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (under which the IMD falls), in an article in The Indian Express, noted that all seasonal rainfall in North India is concentrated within just 130-150 hours (not necessarily successive), with half the seasonal rainfall occurring in 30-40 hours. Thus, it’s possible that the current extreme spell could be followed by a dryer spell, lowering the total for the month as a whole.