The curious case of high deposits despite low rates

It is generally argued that lower rate of interest on deposits should discourage people from saving. Moreover, there are other assets such as mutual funds and stocks that offer a higher rate of return and therefore, people may prefer them over bank deposits. However, in the present context, with a major part of the economy under lockdown, people could not spend on discretionary consumption. This could have led to an increase in the deposits. Additionally, risk-averse individuals may respond to lower level of interests by higher deposits to maintain a stable level of interest income.