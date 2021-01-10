The curious case of the glowing beaches

PANJIM :
Just over a month ago, in remarkable unison, several separate communities arrayed on India’s coastline alongside the Arabian Sea reported the presence of sparkling waves—the technical term is bioluminescent—which looked like they were embedded with blue-green glitter, and they kept rolling up to the shore one after another every night. Sizable crowds assembled to admire this “magical effect" at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, Udupi and Mangalore in Karnataka, as well as the Kochi waterfront in Kerala.
In my home state of Goa, the shimmering tides surfaced on the north and south beach belts, as well as the Mandovi and Zuari river estuaries. But no one cheered, because they came accompanied by dense swarms of jellyfish, including species that are known to be toxic. Over just two days in late-November, 90 tourists were stung badly enough to require treatment, after which the panicked authorities stopped releasing data.
