Contrary to predictions of a V-shaped recovery, consumption seems to be recovering much more slowly in China than expected. This has fuelled concerns that reduced spending by consumers even after lockdown restrictions are lifted could delay economic recovery.

The spending cuts need not always be motivated by income shocks. A new National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper suggests that bad news or ‘seemingly bad news’ can cause a sharp and enduring decline in consumer spending, regardless of the actual economic conditions.

In this study, authors Mark Garmaise of the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management and others observe the effect of local unemployment announcements on discretionary spending of households across 50 counties of the US (from Jan 2012 to Dec 2018). They focus on announcements which suggest increases in unemployment to record levels (a 6-month- or 12-month-high) as these announcements are likely to be particularly salient for consumers, and are more likely to receive media coverage.

The natural experiment shows that news of an increase in local unemployment rate to a 12-month-high leads to a 2% drop in discretionary spending in the two weeks that follow the announcement.

Interestingly, the announcement of a ‘near’ record unemployment rate has no effect on spending. The announcement of a false record (announced record-high that is later revised lower) has the same impact on consumers as an actual record-high unemployment rate. This suggests that consumers do not necessarily respond to the actual unemployment rate, but to the announced rate.

The announcement also affects financing behaviour, the authors find. The announcement of unemployment rising to a 12-month-high can lead to a 3.6% decrease in credit card repayments and reduction in cash withdrawals. This is possibly because adverse economic news leads to higher uncertainty.

Such a decline in consumption is also significantly larger for poorer and less educated households. More worryingly, the authors find the decline is not reversed immediately and consumption can remain depressed for at least 2-4 months in response to the bad news.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

