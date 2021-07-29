On the 117th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, his protégé Ratan Tata shared an image which showed them on a crucial day for the company. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons posted an image on Instagram with his mentor from the launch event for Tata Estate station wagon, reminiscing it to be the day that one of JRD Tata's dreams was realised.

"Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary," Ratan Tata captioned the image.

"Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata" car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream," Tata added.

Sumant Moolgaokar is credited with the creation of Tata Motors. Tata Estate was one of the first passenger cars launched by the company.

"This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India," Tata said.

While some comments to the post praised the personalities in the image for their contributions to then nation and its corporate sector, others recalled how iconic the vehicle pictured in the shot was.

"Sir, this car was iconic," wrote one Mayur Sinari.

"It was a game changer then," said a Varun Bassi.

