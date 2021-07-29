Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >The day one of JRD Tata's dreams became reality! Ratan Tata reminisces

The day one of JRD Tata's dreams became reality! Ratan Tata reminisces

JRD Tata (left) and a young Ratan Tata pictured alongside a Tata Estate car at Tata Motors' Pune facility. (Photo credit: Ratan Tata/ Instagram)
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Ratan Tata shared an image from 1992 with JRD Tata, captured at the launch celebration of Tata Estate, one of the first passenger cars launched by Tata Motors

On the 117th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, his protégé Ratan Tata shared an image which showed them on a crucial day for the company. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons posted an image on Instagram with his mentor from the launch event for Tata Estate station wagon, reminiscing it to be the day that one of JRD Tata's dreams was realised.

"Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary," Ratan Tata captioned the image.

"Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata" car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream," Tata added.

