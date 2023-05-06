'The day you find corruption against me..' Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:39 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked PM Modi for the action of central probing agency on AAP leaders and said that the PM can hang him publicly if he was found guilty of corruption
Claiming that the central probing agencies are trying to prove by “any means" that he is a “thief", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told PM Modi that he can hang the Delhi CM publicly if found guilty of corruption.
