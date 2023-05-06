Claiming that the central probing agencies are trying to prove by “any means" that he is a “thief", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told PM Modi that he can hang the Delhi CM publicly if found guilty of corruption.

The CBI and ED are trying to prove that the Delhi CM is a ‘thief’, and PM Modi can hang him publicly if corruption of even a single paisa is found against him, said Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the public at an event in Punjab on Friday.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal was on April 16 interrogated by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case. Earlier, Delhi's former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to jail for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by the agency as a witness.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax, and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was speaking at an event that marked the inauguration of 80 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event.

He also claimed that if they will be successful in proving Kejriwal's involvement in corruption, then there is no one honest in the world.

"I want to tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly."

In his speech, he also attacked the Modi government and asked to stop the “roz roz ka drama"

"But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama)," Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.