The de-escalation road map for India and China

Troops of both countries have been face-to-face at the Pangong Tso Lake since 5 May and in the Galwan Valley and Demchok in Ladakh. The trigger for the face-off seems to be China’s opposition to India building a road around the Pangong Tso Lake and a link road connecting Darbuk, Shyok, and Daulat Beg Oldi in Galwan Valley, close to the LAC. India has been building border infrastructure in recent years, but is still behind China, which has motorable roads right up to the LAC. This time Chinese troops have intruded in larger numbers and have done so in areas such as Galwan Valley, where there was no dispute earlier.