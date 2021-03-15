The death of the small travel agent

The death of the small travel agent10 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Tens of thousands of small travel businesses around India have barely had any business for nearly a year now
AGRA/ NEW DELHI : Virendra Gupta, a middle-aged guide, walks this writer through the narrow lanes of old Agra dotted with small shops selling puris and samosas, spices, flowers, and jewellery. The markets buzz with shoppers; two-wheelers snake around the crowd. Few people are masked. It’s almost like the good old pre-pandemic days. Except, it is not—not for Gupta.
“I am out with a traveler for the first time since March last year," he said. “I have no income."
