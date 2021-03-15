The death of the small travel agent

AGRA/ NEW DELHI : Virendra Gupta, a middle-aged guide, walks this writer through the narrow lanes of old Agra dotted with small shops selling puris and samosas, spices, flowers, and jewellery. The markets buzz with shoppers; two-wheelers snake around the crowd. Few people are masked. It’s almost like the good old pre-pandemic days. Except, it is not—not for Gupta.