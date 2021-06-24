The decimation of India’s small hotels

Preliminary data from the Hotel Association of India (HAI) suggests that more than 40% of hotels have shut since the outbreak of the pandemic. About 70% of businesses, mostly small hotels, will face closure in the coming months as pandemic-related disruptions continue to wreak havoc on the industry. HAI estimates that about 40 million people, who are directly employed in the tourism and hospitality sector, are at the risk of losing their jobs. Millions more indirectly depend on the sector for a livelihood. As covid wreaked havoc across India, business travel was the first casualty. Companies shifted to an online and work-from-home (WFH) model and put the brakes on all new investments. Small business owners, too, switched to online communications to save on business travel. “Business owners have invested in high-quality smart phones, laptops and software. Order requests and sampling of products and materials are all being done online now. Our only hope is the new and upcoming businessman, who will (still) have to physically research the market," said Relia.