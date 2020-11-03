The decline of India’s right to information regime, in four charts

On 21 October, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court to urgently hear a public interest litigation on the government dragging its feet in appointing a CIC head and filling other vacancies. About a week later, news broke that the government had promoted an existing member, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, to head the CIC and filled one of the five vacancies. The government notification is awaited, but the new appointee, journalist Uday Mahurkar, has confirmed his appointment on Twitter. The appointments have attracted controversy after the dissent note of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the high-powered selection committee, came to light. Among other things, Chowdhury questioned the choice of Mahurkar, “an open supporter of the ruling party", whose name was not there in the original list of applicants.