The dextrous math behind narrowing fiscal deficit target

The petroleum subsidy saw a 75% reduction in allocation from ₹9,170 crore to ₹6,913 crore. Overall, total subsidies, which had spiked over the last couple of years on account of the pandemic and the geopolitical crisis due to the Ukraine war, have seen a reduction in 2023-24. While the pandemic led to an increase in food subsidies over the last two years, the Ukraine war disrupted global supply chains causing a spike in the fertilizer and energy bill.