The diminishing clout of public sector banks
For the first time in 53 years, the number of employees working in state-owned banks is less than those working in private sector banks in India. When the central government nationalized the banking sector and took control of the top 14 private banks in 1969, these banks accounted for about 85% of all deposits. The re-entry of private banks in the mid-1990s, coupled with state-run banks burdened by large bad loans in the last eight years, have resulted in a steep decline in the market share of public sector banks. Here are five charts tracing that descent, and underscoring why this trajectory could continue.