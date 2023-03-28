The diminishing clout of public sector banks

Between 2012 and 2022, the amount of loans given by the Indian banking system has doubled. Public sector banks still lead in advances, but private banks are fast catching up. The share of public sector banks in total outstanding advances has fallen from 77% in 2009-10 to 58% in 2021-22. Their share in new loans shows how hobbled they have been. From 2015-16 to 2021-22, public sector banks have trailed private peers in incremental loans net of bad loans each year, though they have recovered a bit in the last couple of years. Yet, at this rate, private banks would overtake public sector banks in three to five years. Even in loans classified as “priority sector", private banks have topped public sector banks in the last six years. But public sector banks are regaining market share in “term loans", which account for two-thirds of all advances.

