The economic indicators to watch in 2023

The trend in bank credit growth has reversed, with disbursals higher than deposit mobilization. Credit growth in September was 17.2%, against aggregate deposit growth of 9.8%. Sectoral deployment of bank credit for November 2022 showed credit growth to industry accelerating to 13.1% from 3.4% in November 2021. With credit growth to large industry rising by 10.5% against a contraction of 0.6% a year ago and to micro, and small industries rising by 19.6% as against 15.3% a year ago, the indicators are pointing towards an uptick in the capex cycle of the economy.