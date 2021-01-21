The emergence of 4 species of Indian goliaths

“When you come from a particular community, and you are involved in business, willy-nilly you get concerned with business strategies which have nothing to do with community but which have something to do with the kind of business environment that prevails," Tripathi said. “People talk about the Parsi business community, Marwari business community so on and so forth. Today, the complexities are such that no community can finance an enterprise. The result is that business strategy completely cuts across the community barriers. We are so preoccupied with certain folklores about Indian business that we can’t get away from it."