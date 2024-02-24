The End of an Era: How Fali Sam Nariman inspired a generation of young lawyers
Fali Sam Nariman, the legendary jurist and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, has left an indelible mark on the legal fraternity with his courage, brilliance, and humility. Nariman's legacy of upholding justice and integrity has inspired a generation of young lawyers.
The first time I witnessed Mr. Fali Sam Nariman in his full glory was in the Supreme Court in 2016. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was hearing one of the most hotly contested cases of the last three decades- the Cauvery Water dispute issue.
