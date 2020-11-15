The era of Nitish Kumar is coming to an end in Bihar politics: Sanjay Kumar

I don’t see a separate message from the victories of smaller parties except for All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) which managed to win five seats indicates that even though Muslims have been voting for RJD and Congress in a big way including this election, Muslims don’t seem to be happy with the way they have been treated or the kind of development which may have taken place in that region. The day they get a serious alternative, they would be very quick to shift their votes as they have done in these five constituencies as soon as they saw the option of formidable candidates from AIMIM, they saw that these people are in a position to win the election they shifted their vote. So, the only message I get from performance of smaller parties only with respect to AIMIM is disenchantment among Muslims, desire for looking forward to an alternative beyond the party they have been voting for many years now.