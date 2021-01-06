The faces behind the farmer revolt

Enough is enough. How long will we sit like this? Let us break the barricades and move toward Delhi. If some lives have to be sacrificed, then so be it," said one firebrand farmer leader during a recent meeting at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers have been camping inside tractor trolleys since 27 November. The frustration was palpable. Several rounds of talks with the government had yielded little and patience was running out.
But on that day, the proposal was shot down. “Ahimsa (non-violence) is our only strength. If we become violent, we (will) lose this battle," said another farmer leader from Punjab. Surprisingly, the person who vehemently opposed the proposal belonged to a revolutionary communist group and wasn’t expected to argue like a staunch Gandhian.
