The fall and fall of the country’s logistics costs

What is India’s logistics cost today?

A study by the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) commissioned by the ministry of commerce and industry has put India’s logistics cost at 7.8% to 8.9% of GDP. This was arrived at with the help of National Accounts Statistics and included data on transport services, storage, and warehousing. The earlier estimate, which was more a ballpark figure, put the logistics cost at anywhere between 13% and 14% of GDP. Experts have said that the two numbers are not comparable, and that the sharp drop does not mean the logistics cost has declined by 500 basis points in the last decade.

