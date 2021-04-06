The faster we vaccinate, the faster we’ll return to normal: Gautam Singhania

One of the long-pending demands is the labour laws. Cost of labour is very high in India and since ours is a very labour-intensive business, the cost becomes a concern and also standardization of labour laws is an important aspect. In Ethiopia, however, the cost of labour is around 50% of the cost in India. Also, trade pacts with European Union countries and the US puts India in an uncompetitive position as far as global competition is concerned. So, technically, if I have to export garments to Europe or the US, we end up paying higher duties. Whereas countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam are at an advantageous position as their governments have a good trade pact signed with those countries. That is the reason we went to Ethiopia as there is no export duty from Ethiopia to the US or Europe.