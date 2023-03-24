Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha with 45 amendments. Details here2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:22 PM IST
A committee will be set up under Finance Secretary on the pension system to address the needs of employees and also maintain fiscal prudence, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman while proposing The Finance Bill 2023.
The Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24, passed the Finance Bill, 2023 with some amendments. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled ‘The Finance Bill, 2023’ in the lower house amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.
