The first budget of Amrit Kaal has its heart in the right place
It is the sign of a maturing economy and a visionary political leadership that the Union Budget can simultaneously think strategically for the long-term well-being of the country as well as the short-term aspirations of different sections of its society. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth budget is a continued reflection of the unique leadership abilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has steered the economy steadily through the covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine to emerge as the shining star of the global economy. As the world looks to India as the next manufacturing hub as an alternative to China, this budget is a step in the right direction.
