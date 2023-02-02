The first budget of Amrit Kaal has its heart in the right place

The immediate task before the PM and FM is to ensure that the economic recovery sustains, not just for the next year or two but the next decade and more. The budget has done the right things in that context. First, the government has increased its capital expenditure by 33% which will build crucial infrastructure, create jobs, bring in private investment and deliver a multiplier effect in terms of growth. Second, it has given relief to the middle class via a rationalization of the income tax slabs. Those at lower levels of income will be the biggest beneficiaries. They are also likely to spend their additional income which will provide a big boost to growth and jobs. Third, the lifeline of our economy, MSMEs have got due attention with a revamped credit guarantee scheme that will allow more collateral-free loans and reduce the cost of capital as well.