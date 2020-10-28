Seaplane service to provide air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat will be soon be open for the public. On 31 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. So, now tourists arriving in Gujarat from various parts of the world will soon have the option to fly onboard a seaplane.

"The one-of-a-kind seaplane that will give flight to a million dreams made its way to Kevadia (Statue of Unity) at 12.30 pm yesterday from Maldives. In the next few days it will undergo extensive trials, following which it will be all set to take off, starting October 31st, 2020," Spice Shuttle tweeted.

"The one-of-a-kind seaplane that will give flight to a million dreams made its way to Kevadia (Statue of Unity) at 12.30 pm yesterday from Maldives. In the next few days it will undergo extensive trials, following which it will be all set to take off, starting October 31st, 2020," Spice Shuttle tweeted.

What are seaplanes?

Seaplanes are typically fixed-wing aircraft with a much fewer number of seats and can take off from, and land on, water. They have been in use since 19th century.

Difference between an airplane and the seaplane

The major difference between an airplane and the seaplane is between their methods and capacities of takeoff and landing.

An airplane's take-off and landing is from the land, while the seaplane can make take-off and land on any large water body - sea, river or lake.

The major technical difference between the airplane and seaplane is during their takeoff and landing operations; the former gets the assistance of a computerized control system, while the latter has a manual system for all the operations.

The seaplane flies at a very low height, compared to other commercial flights.

Its takeoff and landing operations demand more skill from the pilot as its operations have to be carried out from a liquid (water) surface. Seaplane service will be operated by Spicejet Airline

The seaplane is a Twin Otter 300 registered in the name M/s Spicejet Technic, which will be operated by SpiceJet. A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity.

Distance between Ahmedabad and Kevadia

The aerial distance between Ahmedabad and Kevadia is around 200 kilometres. The seaplane will take about 45 minutes to cover the distance.

Ticket price for seaplane service

The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers at the cost of ₹4,800 per person. Ticket price would be around ₹4,800 per person.

Four flights a day

There will be per day four flights a day (four arrival and four departures).

-With agency inputs