The 'five weapons' that will help Delhi win the fight against Covid-19

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there had been an unprecedented spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital after the lifting of lockdown but added that Delhi would be able to defeat the disease with "five weapons".

"In the last week of May, after the lockdown was lifted, Corona spread at a higher rate than expected in Delhi. By the first week of June, a shortage of beds and testing was apparent and the shortage of hospital beds also led to an increase in the number of deaths. We had two options then, either to impose lockdown again or to fight off corona," Kejriwal said.

"We asked the people and the decision to fight it was taken. We have five weapons to fight against the disease - increasing the number of beds, testing, providing oximeter and oxygen concentrators to people who are getting treated at home. Plasma therapy, which turned out to be successful and from today serological survey is also starting," he added.

The Delhi CM said that in the last one week, the number of beds has increased significantly and at present, there are 13,500 beds of which 6,500 are occupied in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that Delhi conducted the highest number of tests in a single day yesterday. "Delhi conducted the highest number of tests in a single day yesterday - 21,144. We have increased testing by four times. Delhi is now following a strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that over six lakh test kits have been procured and testing is being conducted across the capital on a large scale.

He further said that oximeters have been provided to all the coronavirus patients who are in home isolation to keep a check on their oxygen levels and alert the medical team if they require oxygen or need to be shifted to the hospital.

"We have also bought 4,000 oxygen concentrators to ensure that there are enough oxygen cylinders in the hospitals."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 3,460 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths, pushing the total tally to 77,240. As many as 2,326 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 47,091 people have recovered while 2,492 have succumbed to the deadly disease.









